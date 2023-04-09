Sugababes to perform Twickenham half-time show for England women’s rugby match

Sugababes are set to perform a special half-time show during an England women’s rugby match this month.

The team – known as the Red Roses – will play at London’s famous Twickenham Stadium in a match against France on Saturday, April 29.

At the interval, the iconic ’00s pop group will perform a number of their hits in front of what is set to be the biggest attendance ever for a women’s rugby match in the world.

The band said: “We’re honoured to come and perform at Twickenham Stadium as part of this huge occasion and can’t wait to get everyone up and dancing at half-time, as well as cheering the amazing Red Roses as they take on France.”

𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟵 𝗶𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗵𝘂𝗴𝗲 👊 England Rugby and @O2 are excited to announce that the big halftime show at Red Roses v France will be performed by the amazing @Sugababes 👏@Twickenhamstad will be rocking! 🎵#ENGvFRA | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 6, 2023

Speaking to NME at the 2023 BRIT Awards in February, Sugababes said that they “definitely have plans for new material” following the “incredible” reaction to the release of their previously unheard album ‘The Lost Tapes’.

Initially written eight years ago, the record had been left unheard with no official release due to “various reasons beyond [the band’s] control”, but was finally shared last December as a way of thanking the fans who have supported Sugababes throughout the years.

“We definitely have plans for new material, for sure,” said Keisha Buchanan. “We’re trying to focus all of our energy at the moment, we’re trying to balance the shows that we’re going to do this summer.

Sugababes will play a one-off show at London’s O2 Arena later this year, which will be the original trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan’s biggest show ever.

In a five-star review of their London show at the Eventim Apollo last year, NME described their return as “triumphant”, adding: “after a summer of heroic festival appearances, the group’s defining trio keep the party rolling on their joyous UK tour.”