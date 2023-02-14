Sugababes: “We definitely have plans for new material”

Sugababes have discussed the “incredible” reaction to their previously unreleased album ‘The Lost Tapes’, and their plans for new music. Watch our video interview with the group above.

Speaking to NME on the BRITs 2023 red carpet, the trio reflected on the reaction to the recent project. Initially written eight years ago, the record had been left unheard with no official release due to “various reasons beyond [the band’s] control”, but was finally shared last December as a way of thanking the fans who have supported Sugababes throughout the years.

When asked how they’d found the reception to ‘The Lost Tapes’ Siobhán Donaghy said: “Considering it’s a completely independent release [and] we literally just dropped the album, you don’t know what’s going to happen; but it’s been an incredible response. I think on the download only [charts] – as we didn’t have any physical release, we just dropped it as a surprise – I think it was number two on the download charts.”

“It was,” Donaghy’s bandmate Mutya Buena added in confirmation.

“So for us as an independent act, that’s incredible,” Donaghy finished.

With ‘The Lost Tapes’ now out in the world, do the group have any plans for any further musical projects?

“We definitely have plans for new material, for sure,” said Keisha Buchanan. “We’re trying to focus all of our energy at the moment, we’re trying to balance the shows that we’re going to do this summer.

“September 15 we’re at the O2, we’re here!” Buchanan continued, before confirming: “We’ve got such a busy jam-packed year, but we’ve love to do new stuff.”

Sugababes will play a one-off show at London’s O2 Arena later this year, which will be the original trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan’s biggest show ever.

In a five-star review of their London show at the Eventim Apollo last year, NME described their return as “triumphant”, adding: “after a summer of heroic festival appearances, the group’s defining trio keep the party rolling on their joyous UK tour.”

Check back at NME for more interviews from the BRIT Awards 2023.