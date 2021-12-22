Suge Knight biopic planned after Death Row Records co-founder sells life rights

A Suge Knight biopic is currently being planned after the infamous Death Row Records co-founder is said to have sold his life rights in a recent deal.

According to Deadline, the hip-hop mogul – who is currently incarcerated after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter back in 2018 – has sold his life rights to producer Steve Whitney (whose production credits include 2005’s Amityville Horror remake) and his company TSW Films.

Included in the report are extensive comments from Knight (real name Marion Knight Jr.), some of which hear him address prior claims regarding his life rights and hype up his own success in the music industry.

“Over the last 30 years, there has been so much talk about Compton, me, the inner cities, and Death Row – a lot of talk,” Knight said. “Even when it comes to making my movie there has been so many imposters saying they have my rights, or they got the deal – that was, and is, all talk.

“I jumped off the porch in my neighbourhood at a young age but never forgot where I came from. Most people try to ride for the hills, I made it and tried to bring as many people to the hills with me and feel that I was successful at it.”

Knight also explained that he was introduced to Whitney by Ruthless Records associate Mike Klein, the former Israeli soldier allegedly once hired to “deal with” Knight following his fallout with the late Eazy E.

Nick Cassavetes (Blow) and Anthony Thorne will pen the biopic’s script. Further details – such as release date, title, etc. – are yet to be revealed.

Last year it was reported that Knight had sold his life rights to singer and entrepreneur Ray J. However, the mogul later denied the claims in a recorded statement from prison (via The Blast), in which he disputed the wording of that report and clarified that any such deal was only focused on Death Row Records.

Meanwhile, Knight is the subject of a new documentary by famed filmmaker Nick Broomfield, Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac.

Released in July, the film is the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2002 film Biggie & Tupac, and sees Broomfield present “compelling new evidence” alleging “the involvement of the LAPD” in the murders of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. and “their attempt to conceal evidence”.