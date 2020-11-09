SUGGS announces new EP ‘Who Hurt You’, shares title track

The hip-hop collaboration between Zak Olsen of Traffik Island and Atlanta rapper Sheldon Suggs, SUGGS, has announced a new EP, ‘WHO HURT YOU’.

The pair have shared the title track, which sees Suggs spit over a winding G-Funk style instrumental that clocks in at under 2 minutes. The single cover features a shot of US golfer Tiger Woods at his infamous apology press conference in 2010 – listen to it below.

No release date for ‘WHO HURT YOU’ has been set as of yet. The new announcement comes just two months after the release of their surprise debut album ‘We Suggs’.

That record was made remotely between Olsen’s Melbourne home and Suggs’ in Atlanta sporadically during lockdown over a period of three months. Olsen produced the record with Suggs MC’ing, though Suggs and Daff also contributed to some of the beats.

Olsen’s production on ‘We Suggs’ continues in the cut ‘n’ paste instrumental style of his last album as Traffik Island, ‘Sweat Kollecta’s Peanut Butter Traffik Jam’. The Melbourne artist told NME in an email that the project actually began with Suggs rapping over some of the beats featured on the record.

“We kept going from there and made more of our own stuff. He would have ideas for hooks or samples to use, we wanted to find more of our own sound together,” Olsen explained.

“It’s not quite as sampled as it sounds but there are some on there. Some of the stuff is recycled or even sample my own stuff again, mainly for convenience. You can make things sound like samples if you like.”

In September, Olsen also debuted a new Traffik Island song for Button Pusher, entitled ‘Animals Doing Human Things’. It marked a return to vocal music for the project following the instrumentals of ‘Sweat Kollecta’s Peanut Butter Traffik Jam’, released in February on Flightless Records.