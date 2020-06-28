Sui Zhen covers Alanis Morrissette’s ‘All I Really Want’

Melbourne electronic artist Sui Zhen has released her cover of the seminal Alanis Morissette track ‘All I Really Want’. The rendition was included as part of the Remote Control Records compilation ‘Bloom and Simmer’, released on Friday June 26.
Initially asked to cover a Morisette song by Sissy Screens – a new magazine covering queer film culture – Zhen explained her choice of track for the compilation in an Instagram post, saying, “I chose this particular Alanis song because the lyrics resonated with me… It’s incredible that music can stay with you for so long and remain imprinted upon your psyche.”
Listen to Sui Zhen’s version of ‘All I Really Want’ below:
“Singing it in today’s context gave me a different feeling – it’s taken me many years to fully comprehend how I relate to the sentiments expressed here and I thought it would be powerful to bring back this message,” she added.
Read her full statement in the post below.
View this post on Instagram
My cover of Alanis Morissette’s All I Really Want is included on Bloom & Simmer’ available on @Bandcamp now! It’s a new compilation album of Australia and New Zealand's artists compiled by @remotecontrolrecords featuring @methylethel @carla_geneve @ribeirotron @jeremy_neale @obscurahail @gabriellaacohen & more . . 🌹 I was asked to cover an Alanis song for a new magazine called @sissyscreens that champions queer film and screen culture. I chose this particular Alanis song because the lyrics resonated with me. It's been over 20 years since I bought Jagged Little Pill on CD but I can still remember all the lyrics. It's incredible that music can stay with you for so long and remain imprinted upon your psyche. Singing it in today's context gave me a different feeling – it's taken me many years to fully comprehend how I relate to the sentiments expressed here and I thought it would be powerful to bring back this message. There is beauty in all ways to identify and all paths to womanhood, personhood. There is no one way to be woman/womyn and we need to see ourselves reflected in myriad ways to break the trappings of patriarchy. I think Alanis helped many people to realise this. It also feels appropriate to revisit teenage music during this time of lockdown, when many people are busying themselves with domestic hobbies and spending lots of time on their own. 🖤
On Friday, Methyl Ethel shared a previously unreleased single, Holy Days’, which also features on the new compilation.
Other artists who feature on ‘Bloom and Simmer’ include Carla Geneve, Jess Locke, Jeremy Neale and more.
Zhen’s ‘All I Really Want’ is available via Bandcamp now.