Sui Zhen covers Alanis Morrissette’s ‘All I Really Want’

Melbourne electronic artist Sui Zhen has released her cover of the seminal Alanis Morissette track ‘All I Really Want’. The rendition was included as part of the Remote Control Records compilation ‘Bloom and Simmer’, released on Friday June 26.

Initially asked to cover a Morisette song by Sissy Screens – a new magazine covering queer film culture – Zhen explained her choice of track for the compilation in an Instagram post, saying, “I chose this particular Alanis song because the lyrics resonated with me… It’s incredible that music can stay with you for so long and remain imprinted upon your psyche.”

Listen to Sui Zhen’s version of ‘All I Really Want’ below:

Advertisement

<a href="http://suizhen.bandcamp.com/track/all-i-really-want-alanis-morissette-cover-for-sissy-screens">All I Really Want (Alanis Morissette Cover for Sissy Screens) by Sui Zhen</a>

“Singing it in today’s context gave me a different feeling – it’s taken me many years to fully comprehend how I relate to the sentiments expressed here and I thought it would be powerful to bring back this message,” she added.

Read her full statement in the post below.

On Friday, Methyl Ethel shared a previously unreleased single, Holy Days’, which also features on the new compilation.

Other artists who feature on ‘Bloom and Simmer’ include Carla Geneve, Jess Locke, Jeremy Neale and more.

Advertisement

Zhen’s ‘All I Really Want’ is available via Bandcamp now.