Listen to Sui Zhen’s meditative new single ‘Another Time’

Melbourne electronic artist Sui Zhen has contributed a new track titled ‘Another Time’ to German label Public Possession’s new compilation ‘Chill Pill II’.

Listen to it below:

<a href="http://publicpossession.bandcamp.com/album/chill-pill-ii">Chill Pill II by Sui Zhen</a>

Written in the months after her mother passed away, Zhen says ‘Another Time’ was prompted by thoughts around death, reincarnation and ghostly presences.

“If you weren’t raised with a strong religion or spirituality you begin to understand why such things exist. Why people invent stories for lack of answers. And why people invent fantasy when reality is lacking some crucial magic,” Zhen explained in a post announcing her contribution.

“Death is all around us. It’s beautiful (if painful) and it makes room for new growth and new life and returns things to the ground, the earth, the air, leaving you with the spirit of someone, the spirit of things. It reminds us to live, fully and with love.”

‘Another Time’ arrives alongside 18 other tracks on Public Possession’s new compilation – you can check that out via Bandcamp here.

It’s not the first time Zhen has contributed to a compilation in recent months. Back in June, Zhen shared a cover of Alanis Morissette’s ‘All I Really Want’ as part of Remote Control Records’ compilation ‘Bloom and Simmer’. The album collated 21 previously unreleased tracks from Australian and New Zealand artists including Methyl Ethel, Handsome, Carla Geneve and friendships.

Zhen released her third full-length album ‘Losing, Linda’ last year.