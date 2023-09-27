Sum 41 return with ferocious new single ‘Landmines’

Sum 41 have returned with a new single called ‘Landmines’ – you can listen to it below.

The ferocious song harks back to the early days of the Canadian band’s career, complete with anthemic chants, chugging electric guitars, and lyrics about “hanging on” through the struggles of life.

“When I wrote ‘Landmines’ I had no intention of writing an old school ‘pop punk’ song,” explained frontman Deryck Whibley in a statement.

“It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me.”

An official music video for the track is due to premiere at 5pm today (September 27) – you’ll be able to tune in here.

The long wait is finally coming to an end! "Landmines", the first single from our forthcoming double album 'Heaven :x: Hell' will be released this Wednesday, September 27th. Pre-save now: https://t.co/xhewzquIQC pic.twitter.com/bJDQiuTqWA — Sum 41 (@Sum41) September 25, 2023

‘Landmines’ marks Sum 41’s first release on Rise Records, and follows on from the group’s 2021 rework of ‘Catching Fire’ featuring Nothing, Nowhere.

Writing on social media, Sum 41 confirmed that their new offering is “the first single from our forthcoming double album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’“, which will be released before they break up.

Sum 41 announced in May that they were to go their separate ways following a final run of tour dates.

Earlier this month, Whibley was admitted to hospital with a pneumonia infection. He was later discharged after successful treatment, and last week shared an update on his health.

“Although I’m not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this,” Whibley wrote.

The vocalist also said that he plans on being his “absolute best” for when Sum 41 perform at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival next month. “That’s my goal,” he added.