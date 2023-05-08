Sum 41 to split after final album and world tour

Sum 41 have announced that they are to split following their upcoming tour dates and a final world tour.

The Canadian rock band, comprised of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason “Cone” McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo, shared the news on Twitter today (May 8).

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the post said. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear it from us first.”

Advertisement

It continued: “Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we are looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell”, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Sum 41 originally began life as a NOFX cover band in 1996. Their debut album, ‘All Killer No Filler’, was released in May, 2001 and included some of their biggest hits, including ‘Fat Lip’, ‘In Too Deep’ and ‘Motivation’.

Sum 41’s most recent album, ‘Order In Decline’, came out in 2019. In 2022, Whibley revealed that the band had completed a new double record called ‘Heaven And Hell’.

Speaking about the ‘Heaven’ half of the two-disc project, Whibley explained: “Some weird nostalgia kicked in because of the pandemic. A lot of other people were retreating to things that made them feel good in the past.

Advertisement

“It all made sense to me why pop-punk is coming back: it’s feel-good music. There’s something that’s happy about it. Something young and innocent and free.”

In March, The Offspring announced plans for a US tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan. The bands will hit the road for a 24 date jaunt, kicking off in Washington on August 1 before wrapping up in Massachusetts on September 3.

Sum 41 are also due to play Slam Dunk festival in Italy this summer, as well as a number of festivals across Europe such as Rock am Ring, Nova Rock and Hellfest. You can buy tickets for those dates here.