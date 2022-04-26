Summer Camp announces rescheduled dates for inaugural festival

Touring LGBTQIA+ music festival Summer Camp has announced it will finally take place this November, after the inaugural event was postponed due to COVID-19.

The event features the UK’s Years & Years and US rapper Big Freedia, who are both exclusive to the festival, along with Australian acts like The Veronicas and Cub Sport. It was first announced in November of last year, and was set to take place back in February.

A month before it was scheduled to take place, organisers announced they were indefinitely postponing the event due to COVID restrictions around singing and dancing, promising to come back “queerer and camper than ever” when the festival was finally able to proceed.

Now, organisers have announced new dates for this November. The festival is set to take place in Sydney at Centennial Park on November 5, continuing along to Melbourne’s Reunion Park the following weekend on November 12.

When the festival was first announced last year, there were also legs in Darwin and Perth set to take place. According to organisers, details for other states are coming soon.

Elsewhere on the line-up will be New Zealand’s Ladyhawke and JessB, along with Kinder, Art Simone and Stereogamous, with more acts to be revealed over the coming months. A press release says there’ll be over 150 DJs, drag queens, dangers and performance artists in each city. Tickets for both the Sydney and Melbourne leg of the festival are on sale now.

The line-up for Summer Camp 2022 is:

Years & Years

Big Freedia

The Veronicas

Cub Sport

Ladyhawke

JessB

Kinder

Art Simone

Stereogamous