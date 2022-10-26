Summer Camp moves Sydney location due to weather, with reduced capacity

Summer Camp Festival has announced that the venue for next month’s Sydney edition has changed, moving from Centennial Park to the UNSW Roundhouse.

Yesterday (October 26), organisers informed ticket holders in a statement and via email that Centennial Park was no longer able to host the November 5 event due to “record rainfall”. They added that while “incredibly disappointed, the decision was taken to prioritise the safety of event participants as well as the beauty and integrity of the Parklands”.

Organisers went on to say that they had decided against a different outdoor space, so is moving to the Roundhouse. The event will still be held on the same date, and will run across three stages at the venue.

According to the statement, the event will feature Summer Camp’s “entire line up and headliners”, including Years & Years, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Big Freedia, Cub Sport, The Veronicas and Ladyhawke. Also performing will be “all of the great live acts, performance artists and DJs”. However, in a reply to a comment on the festival’s Instagram page, organisers said everyone was playing “[except] for Jodie [Harsh] and Coucou [Chloe]”.

The most notable change reagrding the new setup is that the Roundhouse isn’t big enough to fit all those who had purchased tickets. As a result of its reduced capacity, tickets were reissued from midday today (October 26) on a “first in, first served” basis, with those who held tickets to the Centennial Park event being able to swap their tickets over to the Roundhouse event.

Tickets were the same price, with organisers saying they would “simply transfer across to the first people to do this, until we reach capacity”. They added that only those who had bought tickets via Festicket or Moshtix would have access to the event. It has since sold out.

Organisers added that those who missed out on tickets to the November 5 event could elect to be put on a waitlist while they try to put together a show for the following day (November 6), and that ticketholders were also welcome to transfer their tickets to the Melbourne event on November 12, or access a full refund instead.

“Whilst we appreciate this will be so disappointing for many people, it’s the only solution we can come up with at this stage and we tried every venue possible in Sydney and are truly sorry this is the only solution,” organisers shared in their statement.

“We really thank you so, so much for your support and patience in 2021 and now 2022. We are working hard to create an unforgettable event and we know that no matter what is thrown at us, our celebration will be because of the community, artists and people involved in making this happen.”

Summer Camp’s new issues follow what has been a challenging first year for the festival. Originally announced in November 2021, it was set to take place in late February and early March of this year.

The Sydney and Melbourne legs were postponed to November due to COVID-19 restrictions, while replacement dates for its Perth and Darwin events were not announced.

