Sophie Ellis-Bextor leads new Summer Camp line-up additions

The organisers of LGBTQIA+ music festival Summer Camp have added more names to the line-up of their inaugural events, which are set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne in November.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor leads the new additions, announced today (August 2). The ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ and ‘Groovejet’ singer – who recently broke a Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance – was originally scheduled to perform her debut Australian tour in 2020, but the run was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Other new acts include French DJ Kiddy Smile, London DJ and drag queen Jodie Harsh, and singer Coucou Chloe. Today’s announcement expands the festival’s previously announced bill, which is headlined by UK pop artist Years & Years, US bounce artist Big Freedia, The Veronicas, Cub Sport, Ladyhawke, JessB and more.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place in February but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will now make its debut at Sydney’s Centennial Park on November 5 before heading to Reunion Park in Melbourne the following weekend, on November 12. Tickets are available here.

Today, Years & Years also announced a pair of standalone Australian shows for November, sandwiched in between the two Summer Camp dates. He will perform at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on November 9, and Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on November 11.