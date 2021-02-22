Summer Sounds Melbourne pushes back Ball Park Music, Spacey Jane shows

The Melbourne incarnation of Summer Sounds festival has amended its calendar in response to the city’s recent coronavirus outbreak.

Border restrictions have prompted organisers to push back the evening headlined by Brisbane-based Ball Park Music. The concert will still feature Thelma Plum and Alice Ivy but is now scheduled for March 11 rather than February 25.

Melbourne legends, we’ve had to reschedule our show this Thursday with @thelmaplum and @aliceivymusic to the 11th of March due to border restrictions. Really happy to be able to make the show happen at a later date. Thanks to @summersoundsfestival and you for understanding 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pQTXpE9XzR — Ball Park Music (@ballparkmusic) February 22, 2021

Similarly, Perth’s Spacey Jane will perform their sold-out show with Carla Geneve and Rat!Hammock on March 25, not March 4. The trio of artists is playing an additional show on March 23, due to popular demand.

The previously announced King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Bernard Fanning/Something For Kate headline shows will proceed as planned.

Earlier this month, Summer Sounds announced that Spiderbait would headline a show as part of the festival. The gig, which will also include performances from Jebediah and Bodyjar, will go ahead on March 5.

Summer Sounds’ Melbourne edition follows on from the festival’s Adelaide residency during January. The City of Churches welcomed performances from The Jungle Giants, Ruel, Cub Sport and more across eighteen dates last month.

The condensed Melbourne event is being held at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, where patrons will be seated in Covid-safe groups. Tickets are still available for all shows, bar the Spacey Jane headliner on March 25.