Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, City and Colour lead SummerSalt 2023 lineup

In partnership with SummerSalt

SummerSalt music festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition, headed up by Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper and City and Colour, with the latter two acts marking the festival’s first-ever international acts.

The festival will make eight stops across the country, kicking off at Canberra’s Stage 88 on January 27. SummerSalt will then travel to Wollongong and Fremantle, before February dates in Hobart, the Yarra Valley and Torquay, Coffs Harbour and Southport. Tickets for the festival will be available here from next Thursday (October 13.)

Advertisement

The 2023 lineup is rounded out by The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex the Astronaut. All artists on the lineup will be performing the full run of SummerSalt shows, except for Middle Kids who won’t appear in Hobart or Canberra.

Angus & Julia Stone’s headlining slot at SummerSalt will bookend a string of additional festival appearances performed by the duo. Earlier this year, the pair performed at the inaugural edition of Queensland’s Long Sunset festival, and will next month perform at the first-ever Harvest Rock festival. There, they’ll perform alongside headliners Jack White, Crowded House and Kurt Vile.

Last year, SummerSalt’s tour hosted performances from The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and more.

SummerSalt’s 2023 festival dates and venues are:

JANUARY

Friday 27 – Canberra, Stage 88

Saturday 28 – Wollongong, Thomas Dalton Park

Sunday 29 – Fremantle, Esplanade Park

FEBRUARY

Friday 3 – Hobart, Royal Botanical Gardens

Saturday 4 – Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines

Sunday 5 – Torquay, Torquay Common

Saturday 11 – Coffs Harbour, Park Beach Reserve

Sunday 12 – Southport, Broadwater Parklands