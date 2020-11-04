SummerSalt announces 2021 Perth and Geraldton dates

Touring festival SummerSalt will stop into Perth and Geraldton next March. The newly announced shows mean that SummerSalt now has eight events planned for its 2021 tour.

SummerSalt’s Geraldton incarnation will take place at the Geraldton Multipurpose Centre on Saturday March 20. The show will feature performances by John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire and Emily Wurramara.

All four acts will continue on to Perth, where they will be joined by Boy & Bear and Montaigne on March 21. Whitfords Nodes Park is set to host the state capital’s event.

Tickets for both new shows go on sale at 10am AWST on November 6. Pre-sale commenced earlier today (November 4).

Yesterday’s announcement leaves Queensland and Victoria as the only two states or territories yet to feature on SummerSalt’s 2021 calendar. In addition to Perth and Geraldton, the festival is currently scheduled to play in Sydney, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra, Wollongong and Darwin.

In October, artists performing at SummerSalt featured in a video which implored fans to nominate their towns as possible destinations for the touring festival.

“We’ll see you in happier and better times next year,” The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl said in the video, “can’t wait. See you then.”

There is no word yet on whether SummerSalt plans to book in further shows for its 2021 tour.