SummerSalt announces second Mornington show

SummerSalt has announced a second Mornington show after the first sold out in under a week.

The touring festival will now stop into The Briars at Mornington on both February 20 and 21. Like the sold-out February 20 event, the new show will feature performances from The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

SummerSalt has announced that this will be the final Mornington date added. Tickets to the February 21 show are on sale now.

The new Mornington date has prompted a reshuffling of SummerSalt’s itinerary. The festival will now visit Hobart on February 19 instead of February 21. Tasmanian ticketholders unable to make the new date should contact their booking agent.

Aside from stops in Hobart and Mornington, SummerSalt will visit Adelaide, Canberra, Ballarat, Geraldton, Perth, Wollongong and Sydney during 2021. At time of writing, no Queensland shows have been announced.

“By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists,” Cat Empire frontman Felix Riebl said in a press statement released by the festival.

The full list of SummerSalt 2021 dates are:

FEBRUARY

Sunday 14 – Glenelg Beach, Adelaide

Friday 19 — Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart

Saturday 20 – The Briars, Mornington SOLD OUT

Sunday 21 — The Briars, Mornington

Saturday 27 – Stage 88, Canberra

Sunday 28 – North Gardens, Ballarat

MARCH

Saturday 20 – Geraldton Multipurpose Centre, Geraldton

Sunday 21 – Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys

Saturday 27 – Stuart Park, Wollongong

Sunday 28 – Bella Vista Farm Park, Sydney

APRIL

Friday 2 – Darwin Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre, Darwin