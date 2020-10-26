SummerSalt Festival announces 2021 Wollongong and Sydney shows

Touring festival SummerSalt will travel to Wollongong and Sydney on consecutive days in March of 2021.

The festival has previously announced shows in Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide and Darwin for next year.

Like most of its predecessors, both NSW iterations of the festival will feature The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara. The artists will take to the stage at Stuart Park in Wollongong on March 27, before heading up to Sydney’s Bella Vista Farm on March 28.

Missy Higgins, who was announced for the Adelaide SummerSalt show, has been a notable omission from the festival’s subsequent lineups.

Tickets for the Wollongong and Sydney shows are on sale from 10am AEDT on Thursday, October 29. Pre-sale began this morning (October 26) at 9am AEDT.

“By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists,” Cat Empire frontman Felix Riebl said in a press statement released by the festival.

Boy & Bear’s Dave Hosking echoed Riebl’s positive sentiments, saying that his band “cannot wait to be playing together again, alongside other great Australian live bands, in what will be the biggest outdoor Australian tour this summer”.

Upon announcing its 2021 incarnation, SummerSalt released a video in which artists from its lineups urged fans to nominate their cities as possible locations for the festival.

So far, no Queensland, Western Australian or Victorian dates have been announced, with the festival coy on whether more are in the pipeline.