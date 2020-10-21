SummerSalt festival announces Darwin and Canberra events

SummerSalt festival will travel to Darwin and Canberra during 2021 in addition to its previously announced Adelaide and Hobart dates.

The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara will take to the stage at SummerSalt Canberra. The festival will stop into the nation’s capital at Stage 88 on Saturday, February 27.

SummerSalt Darwin will take place on Friday April 2, 2021 at the Darwin Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre, several weeks after the festival’s other iterations. All artists from the Canberra show bar Montaigne will perform in the Top End.

Tickets to SummerSalt Canberra are on sale now and will set you back just over $100 for an adult. General sale for the Darwin concert commences at 10am tomorrow (October 22), with pre-sale going live today.

“It will be so good to be back on stage, and sharing a bill with some great company,” Boy & Bear said in a social media post about the upcoming festival.

Earlier in October, artists performing at SummerSalt compiled a video asking punters to nominate their hometowns as possible destinations for the touring festival.

“We’ll see you in happier and better times next year,” The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl said in the video.

There is no word yet on which city will host the festival’s next destination.