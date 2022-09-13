Sun Cycle announces 2023 line-up featuring Freddie Gibbs, Folamour, Sherelle and more

Sun Cycle has today (September 13) announced the line-up for the 2023 edition of its New Year’s Day festival, featuring the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Folamour and Sherelle.

The festival, which will take place at Melbourne/Naarm’s Coburg Velodrome on January 1, will also host DJs Sam Alfred and DJ Boring, as well as two back-to-back sets from Palms Trax and Job Job Jobse, and C.Frim and Mirasia. OR:LA, Antal and Bumpy also feature on the bill. See the full line-up for Sun Cycle 2023 below.

Sun Cycle is organised by Crown Ruler, WAT Artists and Untitled Group, the lattermost of whom also produce festivals Beyond The Valley and Wildlands, among others.

The one-day event will take place across three stages. Registrations for pre-sale tickets are open now from here, and will close on Tuesday September 20 at 4pm. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale 6pm on the same day, while general public tickets are accessible from Wednesday September 21 at 12pm. For more ticketing and event details, head to Sun Cycle’s website here.

Over the years, Sun Cycle has hosted an array of international and homegrown electronic acts. The most event saw headliners ​​Chaos In The CBD, Soichi Terada and Bradley Zero take to the stage at the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, in 2021, Sun Cycle’s line-up included Mildlife, CC:Disco!, Wax’o Paradiso and Izy, among others.

Freddie Gibbs’ appearance at the festival will come ahead of his four-date Australian headline tour, which kicks off on January 8 at Sydney’s Enmore theatre. The rapper will then travel to Brisbane’s The Tivoli and Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, before wrapping up the dates at Perth’s Astor Theatre on January 13.

Folamour, meanwhile, recently featured on a remix EP of Parcels’ 2021 project ‘Day/Night’. The producer offered his take on the album track ‘Free’, which was released alongside the broader remix EP in August of this year.