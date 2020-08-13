Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek accused of sexual assault by three women

Sun Kil Moon‘s Mark Kozelek has allegedly been accused of sexual assault by three women.

According to Pitchfork, one of the women allegedly assaulted, Sarah Catherine Golden, a Los Angeles mental health specialist, has claimed that after a Sun Kil Moon show in November of 2017 she went back to Kozelek’s hotel room.

WARNING: This article contains details some readers may find upsetting

Advertisement

They report allegations by her that she went to smoke on the balcony while Kozelek took a call in his room, and when he joined her outside, she said, he was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear.

According to Golden, they went back inside, where she claims Kozelek got into one of two twin beds and he asked her to lie down with him and stay the night.

She claims she wasn’t interested, and “his whole demeanor just changed.”

Golden alleged that Kozelek then got up, pushed the beds together, and laid down on top of her.

“At that point, I was kind of in shock,” Pitchfork reports her saying. “I told him I really needed to get a cab, if he could please just call for it.”

Advertisement

Kozelek called for the cab she claims and after the call, she alleged that he began masturbating, as well as grabbing at her body and clothes and trying to kiss her.

She also said he forcibly pulled her hand into contact with his penis.

Another woman, who Pitchfork identified by the pseudonym Andrea, allegedly claimed Kozelek exposed himself to her without her consent in September 2014, in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, when she was 19-years-old.

She claimed that while in the room he took a bath, leaving the bathroom door open, and proceeded to walk around the room in a towel before getting into bed.

Then, Andrea alleges that he dropped the towel, “pretty much just pounced on me,” and proceeded to have intercourse with her.

“He was on top, and I think I was visibly frozen, because afterwards he was like, are you OK?,” she said.

“Because I was stuck in this hotel room with him, I didn’t have the courage to be like, no, that wasn’t OK, and that’s not what I wanted to do.”

Despite the incident, Andrea claims that she and Kozelek had sex a number of times and continued a long distance relationship for three months afterwards.

She claims that while some of their encounters were consensual, in others “the lines [were] really blurred,” including multiple instances of public sex that she says she was uncomfortable with and felt pressured into.

“I feel like our sexual relationship, every encounter was him trying to find another thing he could do, and not in a way where he asks for consent or permission,” Andrea added.

A third woman, a female musician who asked to remain anonymous, has also alleged that Kozelek acted inappropriately after inviting her and a fellow musician to his hotel room following a 2014 festival.

NME has contacted a spokesperson for Kozelek for a response to the allegations reported by Pitchfork.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.