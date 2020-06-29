GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Suncorp Stadium and Brisbane Entertainment Centre slated to reopen with new safety guidelines

The venues will reopen with the new VenueShield hygiene safety protocol

By Eddy Lim
ASM Global to reopen Aussie venues
The Wally Lewis statue outside Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. Credit: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Venue management and services company ASM Global is in the midst of reopening all their Australian venues, backed by the assistance of a new hygiene safety protocol.

The company, which owns Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Suncorp Stadium, RAC Arena and more, will announce its full roll-out list of 325 venues and client partners worldwide later today, as reported by The Music Network.

The reopening of these venues will be supported by the company’s new VenueShield protocol, developed in partnership with environmental hygiene and biocontainment experts from infrastructure firm AECOM. The protocol varies between venues and includes guidelines on food safety measures, social distancing, air quality control, the usage of thermal imaging cameras and more.

Advertisement

The VenueShield protocol is already active in Australia, with its implementation at a National Rugby League match at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium last month.

In a statement to Business Insider, President and CEO of ASM Global Bob Newman said the focus of the program was to make their “employees, tenants and guests safe and comfortable in a welcoming environment”.

“ASM’s unique and unmatched worldwide footprint of leading convention centers, arenas, stadiums and theaters provides the input, data and resources to adapt to our guests’ needs and expectations while further enhancing the quality of their experience in our venues,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.