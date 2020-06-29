Suncorp Stadium and Brisbane Entertainment Centre slated to reopen with new safety guidelines

Venue management and services company ASM Global is in the midst of reopening all their Australian venues, backed by the assistance of a new hygiene safety protocol.

The company, which owns Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Suncorp Stadium, RAC Arena and more, will announce its full roll-out list of 325 venues and client partners worldwide later today, as reported by The Music Network.

The reopening of these venues will be supported by the company’s new VenueShield protocol, developed in partnership with environmental hygiene and biocontainment experts from infrastructure firm AECOM. The protocol varies between venues and includes guidelines on food safety measures, social distancing, air quality control, the usage of thermal imaging cameras and more.

The VenueShield protocol is already active in Australia, with its implementation at a National Rugby League match at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium last month.

In a statement to Business Insider, President and CEO of ASM Global Bob Newman said the focus of the program was to make their “employees, tenants and guests safe and comfortable in a welcoming environment”.

“ASM’s unique and unmatched worldwide footprint of leading convention centers, arenas, stadiums and theaters provides the input, data and resources to adapt to our guests’ needs and expectations while further enhancing the quality of their experience in our venues,” he said.