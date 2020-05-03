Sunday Telegraph apologises to Daniel Johns over brothel allegations

The Sunday Telegraph published an apology to Silverchair’s Daniel Johns over the weekend (May 3), following a 2019 story which claimed Johns frequents Sydney brothel, The Kastle.

The Sunday Telegraph’s front-page story on August 11 last year bore the headline “King Of The Kastle”. The article depicted a dishevelled Johns, with the caption: “rocker Daniel Johns swaggers out of a notorious bondage dungeon after a two-week bender”.

At the time of publication, Johns termed the paper’s allegations “simply untrue”. The proprietor of The Kastle, known as “Mistress Scarlett”, also tweeted that she had never seen Johns at the venue.

Johns filed a lawsuit against Nationwide News in September 2019, stating that he had “been gravely injured” by the article.

Eight months on, The Sunday Telegraph has issued an apology to Johns.

“On August 11, 2019, The Sunday Telegraph’s front page contained a photograph of musician Daniel Johns and alleged that he was swaggering out of notorious Sydney brothel, The Kastle,” a representative wrote on Sunday (May 3).

“The story was wrong. Mr Johns was not leaving the brothel and The Sunday Telegraph accepts he has never been there at any other time.”

“Mr Johns was in the area because he had been visiting a friend who lived in the vicinity of The Kastle.”

“We retract the story and we wish to extend a genuine and public apology to Mr Johns and his family for the error and the harm caused.”

Johns responded with a brief social media post yesterday afternoon (May 3). The Silverchair frontman posted a photo of the paper’s apology with the caption “now back to the music.”

It is believed that Johns has recently been working on an album with his new band, Boom Tish. Band members Beau Golden and Dave Jenkins Jnr posted photos of Boom Tish recording earlier in the year. The band have not yet announced a release date for material recorded during these sessions.