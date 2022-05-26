Sunk Loto announce Sydney and Melbourne reunion shows, additional Brisbane date

After two reunion shows in Queensland sold out within 24 hours, Australian metal legends Sunk Loto have announced Sydney and Melbourne gigs and added an extra Brisbane date.

The band’s first run of shows in 15 years will kick off with a sold-out gig at Mo’s Desert Clubhouse in Burleigh Heads on July 29. The following evening, they’ll play a (just-announced) gig at the Triffid in Brisbane, playing a sold-out show at the venue on August 6.

A few months later, they’ll venture down the east coast, playing at Melbourne’s Max Watt’s on November 25 and the Factory Theatre in Sydney on November 26. All tickets are on sale now – find Brisbane tickets here, Melbourne here and Sydney here.

Speaking to NME earlier this month about the upcoming reunion shows, frontman Jason Brown said rehearsals had been sounding “absolutely amazing” in the lead-up to the run.

“There was every chance we could have walked away from the first jam and gone, ‘Oh, that was cool, but y’know, we’re getting older now, we’re not up to this.’ But instead, it was like we had 10 times as much power as we did when we called it quits,” Brown said.

“I’m not a braggadocious person,” guitarist Luke McDonald added, “but I know that we’re going to put on the best Sunk Loto show that anyone has ever seen.”

Looking forward to what the band’s future may hold, Brown suggested a 20-year anniversary tour and deluxe reissue of their seminal 2003 album ‘Between Birth & Death’ could be on the cards, as well as new music.

“If everything goes well with these shows, we want to make the best Sunk Loto record we’ve ever made,” Brown added. “We do want to take it one day at a time, but it’s hard not to get excited.”

Sunk Loto’s Australian reunion tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 29 – Burleigh Heads, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse (sold out)

Saturday 30 – Brisbane, The Triffid

AUGUST

Saturday 6 – Brisbane, The Triffid (sold out)

NOVEMBER

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Max Watt’s

Saturday 26 – Sydney, Factory Theatre