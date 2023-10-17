Sunmi builds Frankenstein’s monster in ‘Stranger’ music video

Sunmi has released the music video for her new single, ‘Stranger’.

In the new eerie music video for ‘Stranger’, Sunmi builds her own Frankenstein’s monster, which looks just like her. But throughout the clip, she’s haunted by a masked figure that chases her around a lavish castle.

“Mr. Stranger, running into danger / Gotta get to know you / Mr. Stranger, wanna be your angel / Gotta get to know you,” she sings on the chorus of the songs.

Notably, much like the theme of the accompanying music video, ‘Stranger’ is marked by abrupt transitions between the contrasting musical elements of the song’s verses, chorus and bridge.

Aside from ‘Stranger’, Sunmi’s new digital single also features the songs ‘Calm Myself’ and ‘Call My Name’. The songs are available now on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and more.

‘Stranger’ is Sunmi’s first solo release since her June 2022 single ‘Heart Burn’. In March 2023, the singer also teamed up with rapper BE’O for the retro throwback ‘Lights Out’.

Last year, Sunmi also took over hosting duties for the popular online talk show, Showterview, replacing Korean-American musician Jessi. Speaking to NME, Sunmi spoke about how she had hoped to bring her own personality to the series.

