Sunmi, Somi, Dreamcatcher and more undergo COVID-19 testing after ‘M Countdown’ producers test positive

Several K-pop artists have undergone COVID-19 testing after two producers on Mnet’s weekly music show M Countdown were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Artists that were present on the show’s August 12 broadcast at the same time as the two producers include Dreamcatcher, Somi, Sunmi, Golden Child, Park Ji-hoon and more.

Girl group Dreamcatcher’s agency have since told TVDaily that the members have all tested negative.

“After hearing about the positive result from the ‘M Countdown’ production team, our artists took a test as a preemptive measure and received negative results,” their agency said.

Advertisement

In the same report, soloist Park Ji-hoon was also confirmed to have had tested negative for the virus. Additionally, Star Today reported that singers Sunmi and Somi have also tested negative. Sunmi’s agency, Abyss Company, shared that the singer took a test despite not being in “close contact” to the infected staff members, and received negative results.

The latter’s agency, The Black Label, also released the following statement to the news outlet, per Koreaboo: “Jeon Somi took a COVID-19 test because she had other schedules. She received a negative result on August 17 and will appear as scheduled for her filming for Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.”

Meanwhile, Woollim Entertainment boyband Golden Child reportedly underwent testing on August 17. The 10-member act are currently still awaiting their results.

This is the second COVID-19 scare Mnet has faced this year. In May, six boy groups who were participating in the broadcast station’s reality series Kingdom: Legendary War also underwent testing for the virus after a backup dancer on the show was diagnosed with COVID-19. It was later reported that none of the acts present at the time had been infected.