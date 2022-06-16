Sunmi surprises fans with teaser for new music

Sunmi has surprised fans with a new comeback trailer, in anticipation of new music to be released later this month.

The mesmerising new teaser features shots of the K-pop idol sitting by the pool and experimenting with various chords on her bass guitar. Later, she’s seen enjoying the summer heat and taking a swim, with a groovy bass-line soundtracking the clip.

According to the teaser’s description, Sunmi’s upcoming release is expected to be titled ’37℃’ with a release date of June 29 at 6pm KST. Other details regarding the release’s format and tracklist have yet to be unveiled, but more information is expected in the coming days.

Sunmi’s forthcoming music will be her first comeback of the year, since her August mini-album ‘1/6’, which was led by the title track ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’. Notably, that record also marked the official release of ‘Borderline’, an English-language track written by the singer about her experience with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Earlier this year in March, Sunmi had teamed up with Spotify Singles to release the track ‘Oh Sorry Ya’. The song was released under the platform’s new EQUAL X Spotify Singles project, which aims to uplift female artists in celebration of International Women’s Day.

“It’s an honour to be part of this meaningful project on behalf of artists from Asia,” said Sunmi of the project at the time. “The collaboration process with the female producer team LYRE was inspiring, and I am happy to present such a good result.”