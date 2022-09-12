Sunny Day Real Estate play first live show in 12 years

Sunny Day Real Estate played a warm-up show on Saturday (September 10) ahead of their reunion tour, which kicks off this week.
The show at Spokane Club in Washington was their first time performing in 12 years, with the line-up including Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, William Goldsmith, and new bassist Chris Jordan.
The band kicked off the gig with ‘Seven’, and also played ‘Pillars’, ‘In Circles’ and 2014 single ‘Lipton Witch’, before finishing with ‘Days Were Golden’.
Sunny Day Real Estate are set to begin their reunion tour tomorrow (September 13) at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas, with dates throughout September, October and December. View ticket details here.
Just a tiny little Sunny Day Real Estate warmup show in Spokane for a couple hundred emo folks. pic.twitter.com/SCHwNG1bTg
— Seth Sommerfeld (@sethsommerfeld) September 11, 2022
Sunny Day Real Estate were initially together between 1992 and 1995, then from 1997 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2011. They are best known for their debut album, 1994’s ‘Diary’, which is regarded as a seminal release within the second wave of the emo genre.
The band’s third reunion ended acrimoniously, with a prospective fifth studio album ultimately scrapped and Goldsmith claiming on his personal Facebook page that the record was “silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer.”
A single track from the sessions, ‘Lipton Witch’, was ultimately released on Record Store Day 2014 on a split seven-inch with Circa Survive.
Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2022 North American tour dates
13 – Lawrence, Liberty Hall
14 – Omaha, The Admiral
17 – Chicago, Riot Fest
20 – Asheville, The Orange Peel
22 – Orlando, House of Blues
23 – Atlanta, The Masquerade
24 – Birmingham, Furnace Fest
26 – Silver Spring, The Filmore
27 – Cleveland, House of Blues
29 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
OCTOBER
1 – Philadelphia, The Filmore
3 – Boston, House of Blues
DECEMBER
4 – Denver, Ogden Theater
6 – Austin, Emo’s
7 – Houston, Warehouse Live
8 – Dallas, The Factory
10 – Phoenix, The Van Buren
11 – San Diego, The Observatory
12 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern
14 – San Francisco, Regency Ballroom
16 – Portland, Rosland Theater
18 – Seattle, Moore Theater
The band’s recent reunion and tour were confirmed earlier this year, followed by news of a headline tour of North America. Sunny Day Real Estate’s last show was in May 2010 at the HMV Forum in London.