Sunny Day Real Estate play first live show in 12 years

Sunny Day Real Estate played a warm-up show on Saturday (September 10) ahead of their reunion tour, which kicks off this week.

The show at Spokane Club in Washington was their first time performing in 12 years, with the line-up including Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, William Goldsmith, and new bassist Chris Jordan.

The band kicked off the gig with ‘Seven’, and also played ‘Pillars’, ‘In Circles’ and 2014 single ‘Lipton Witch’, before finishing with ‘Days Were Golden’.

Sunny Day Real Estate are set to begin their reunion tour tomorrow (September 13) at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas, with dates throughout September, October and December. View ticket details here.

Just a tiny little Sunny Day Real Estate warmup show in Spokane for a couple hundred emo folks. pic.twitter.com/SCHwNG1bTg — Seth Sommerfeld (@sethsommerfeld) September 11, 2022

Sunny Day Real Estate were initially together between 1992 and 1995, then from 1997 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2011. They are best known for their debut album, 1994’s ‘Diary’, which is regarded as a seminal release within the second wave of the emo genre.

The band’s third reunion ended acrimoniously, with a prospective fifth studio album ultimately scrapped and Goldsmith claiming on his personal Facebook page that the record was “silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer.”