Sunny Day Real Estate tease first new music in 10 years

Sunny Day Real Estate have teased their first new music in 10 years on their social media.

The emo legends, who announced their reunion in 2022, posted a minute-long snippet of a song on their Instagram. The song, which currently does not have a title, soundtracks a video of an artist drawing the phrase “novum vetus” (Latin for “everything old is new again”), then sketching out a boat at sea.

Listeners can also hear frontman Jeremy Enigk singing the following verse: “The day we died inside, the world was suffering / 10,000 words collide but no one said a thing / the day we died inside the walls come tumbling down.”

If the band are planning to tease an LP, it will be Sunny Day Real Estate’s first new record since their 2000 album ‘The Rising Tide’. The Seattle band are best known for their 1994 record ‘Diary’, regarded as a seminal release in the second wave of emo.

The band initially formed between 1992 and 1995, then from 1997 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2011. They last split on acrimonious terms, with drummer William Goldsmith claiming on his Facebook page that their fifth record was “silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer.” The album was eventually scrapped.

A single track from the sessions, ‘Lipton Witch’, was ultimately released on Record Store Day 2014 on a split seven-inch with Circa Survive.

They played their first live show in Spokane, Washington in 2022, their first gig in over 12 years. So far, the line-up included Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, William Goldsmith, and new bassist Chris Jordan.