Sunny Day Real Estate to reunite and tour in 2022

American emo band Sunny Day Real Estate are set to reunite and tour for the fourth time in their career, returning over a decade after their last split.

SPIN Magazine confirmed the reunion in an article on Monday (January 24), following speculation that arose from the creation of a new Instagram account with the handle @sdretour.

The account was given some credence following several mentions of it by Sunny Day Real Estate drummer William Goldsmith on his own Instagram account – along with footage of him rehearsing the band’s songs at his home studio.

Advertisement

Goldsmith is one of three founding members reportedly returning to the band, alongside frontman Jeremy Engik and lead guitarist Dan Hoerner. Founding bassist Nate Mendel, however, will not participate in the upcoming tour – instead committing to ongoing tour dates with Foo Fighters.

Both Goldsmith and Mendel were enlisted in the original line-up of the Foo Fighters when it became a full band in 1995, shortly after Sunny Day Real Estate split up for the first time.

It is currently uncertain who – if anyone – will replace Mendel in the touring line-up of the band, following the passing of previous bassist Joe Skyward in 2016.

Sunny Day Real Estate were initially together between 1992 and 1995, again from 1997 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2011. They are best known for their debut album, 1994’s ‘Diary’, which is regarded as a seminal release within the second wave of the emo genre.

The band’s third reunion ended acrimoniously, with a prospective fifth studio album ultimately scrapped and Goldsmith claiming on his personal Facebook page that the record was “silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer.”

Advertisement

A single track from the sessions, ‘Lipton Witch’, was ultimately released on Record Store Day 2014 on a split seven-inch with Circa Survive.