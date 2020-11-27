Sunnyboys announce Sydney Opera House gig to celebrate 40th anniversary

Legendary Australian power pop band Sunnyboys have announced a one-off concert at the Sydney Opera House to mark the 40th anniversary of their debut EP.

The band, who reformed in 2012, will play songs from that eponymous release alongside the four new tracks released on last year’s LP, ’40’.

The exclusive show is named ‘Alone With You (For One Night Only)’, after the Sunnyboys’ most popular song. It’s set for December 13, with general ticket sales kicking off 9am December 1 via the iconic venue.

“It is a sign that the songs have stood the test of time and are still meaningful to a generation pursuing the same dream of love, happiness and acceptance,” frontman Jeremy Oxley said in a press statement.

“Playing my songs live to a dancing, singing audience and feeling the joy is always the highlight and something I am looking forward to following such a harrowing year.”

Sunnyboys only ever released three studio albums with the original lineup before breaking up in 1984. A short-lived attempt to revive the band by Oxley with different members produced one album, 1989’s ‘Wildcat’.

A 2013 documentary, The Sunnyboy, captured Oxley’s 30-year battle with schizophrenia, and his bounce back into the band reforming.

Last year’s ’40’ combined the four tracks from Sunnyboys’ debut EP with rerecorded versions of old songs Oxley had written.