News Music News

Watch Supathick’s video for debut single ‘I’m There’, featuring Dulcie’s Saskia Brittain

It was inspired by Tom Misch, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chic

Josh Martin
Perth disco supergroup Supathick press shot.
Perth disco supergroup Supathick. Photo courtesy of artist.

Perth disco supergroup Supathick have released a music video for their debut single ‘I’m There’, featuring the vocals of Dulcie’s Saskia Brittain.

The video was directed by Daniel Hildebrand. It was filmed at the North Perth Bowls Club and North Perth Tennis Club, and has the band lip-syncing to the song on the courts, as well as a cameo from some older patrons of the clubs themselves.

Watch the ‘official thick clip’ below:

Advertisement

 

Supathick’s lead songwriter, Christian Zappa, said ‘I’m There’ was inspired by Tom Misch, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chic. “Dance music just made sense, and disco was even better,” he said in a press statement.

The song was recorded at Jack Seah Studios in Perth and was mixed and mastered by Sam Ford at Tone City Recordings.

The five-piece includes members of bands known around Perth’s gig circuit, including Demon Days, Wooly Mammoth, Grace Armstrong and Almond Soy.

Advertisement

Supathick formed in 2018. More music from the group is expected throughout the year, though details are sparse.

Brittain, on the other hand, is about to embark on Dulcie’s first ever headline tour across Australia. The fellow Perth band will play six dates at six different venues, including Good Day Sunshine Festival on the Margaret River.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.