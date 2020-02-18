Perth disco supergroup Supathick have released a music video for their debut single ‘I’m There’, featuring the vocals of Dulcie’s Saskia Brittain.

The video was directed by Daniel Hildebrand. It was filmed at the North Perth Bowls Club and North Perth Tennis Club, and has the band lip-syncing to the song on the courts, as well as a cameo from some older patrons of the clubs themselves.

Watch the ‘official thick clip’ below:

Advertisement

Supathick’s lead songwriter, Christian Zappa, said ‘I’m There’ was inspired by Tom Misch, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chic. “Dance music just made sense, and disco was even better,” he said in a press statement.

The song was recorded at Jack Seah Studios in Perth and was mixed and mastered by Sam Ford at Tone City Recordings.

The five-piece includes members of bands known around Perth’s gig circuit, including Demon Days, Wooly Mammoth, Grace Armstrong and Almond Soy.

Advertisement

Supathick formed in 2018. More music from the group is expected throughout the year, though details are sparse.

Brittain, on the other hand, is about to embark on Dulcie’s first ever headline tour across Australia. The fellow Perth band will play six dates at six different venues, including Good Day Sunshine Festival on the Margaret River.