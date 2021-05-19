Supathick release new groove-filled single, ‘Time’

Supathick have returned with the single ‘Time’, featuring vocals from past collaborator Keely Brittain.

The groovy, synth-heavy track follows in a line of similar R&B and disco-inspired releases by Supathick, found especially in their debut EP from last year. The song was conceptualised back in 2019 by guitarist and songwriter Christian Zappia, and recorded at Tone City Recordings in Perth.

“I think the song can be interpreted a few ways, but I always come back to the different feelings you can go through when you really have to wait for someone – even if you don’t realise you’re waiting for them,” Zappia explained in a statement.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Time’ below:

Supathick released their debut four-track EP, ‘Dinner and a Film’, back in August. The band followed up with the track ‘July’ in March, which featured guest vocals from Brittain and Adrian Dzvuke.

Supathick’s five-piece lineup includes members of bands known around Perth’s gig circuit, including Demon Days, Wooly Mammoth, Grace Armstrong and Almond Soy.

The band are currently touring nationally with fellow West Australian act Great Gable, and will be wrapping up in mid-June.

Advertisement

“We can’t wait to get onto some east coast stages, hopefully everyone’s ready to get down with the Thickness,” the band said.