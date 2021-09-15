Supathick turn to disco in new single ‘Baby, I Feel Love’

Perth funk outfit Supathick have released their third single for the year, ‘Baby, I Feel Love’.

Featuring guest vocals from Matt Sevier, the new single picked up where the band left off, with a prominent bassline and inoffensive keys. Unlike the band’s earlier releases this year, a strong disco influence is clearly present. The track was recorded at Tone City in their home city last year.

Listen to ‘Baby, I Feel Love’ below:

“We wrote this song with Matt a couple years ago and honestly, I feel like I’ve had it stuck in my head since 2019. It’s nice to get some uptempo funk back into the world,” Supathick guitarist Christian Zappia said in a statement.

“We recorded the track late last year with Sam Ford (POND, Abbe May) and Matt levelled it up with his gritty vocals. We think it’s a fresh change up from our usual Supathick vocal style.”

‘Baby, I Feel Love’ follows on from the band’s other two singles this year, ‘Time’ and ‘July’, both of which featured vocals from Dulcie’s Kelly Brittain. The band released their debut EP, ‘Dinner and a Film’, last year.

Supathick’s line-up includes members of bands known around Perth’s gig circuit, including Demon Days, Wooly Mammoth, Grace Armstrong and Almond Soy.