Super Furry Animals announce new ‘Rings Around The World’ eco-friendly NFT

Super Furry Animals have announced the release of their first ever NFT to mark the reissue of their album ‘Rings Around The World’.

The release comes as part of a host of 20th anniversary celebrations for the album, all set to take place across this week.

On Wednesday (September 2), the band will launch new TV station SFA TV via their YouTube page for one night only.

The ‘satellite broadcast’ will begin at 8pm BST and feature the premiere of a documentary about the making of ‘Rings Around The World’, a screening of the HD video for single ‘Receptacle for the Respectable’ with commentary by Pete Fowler, and a TV special about the album, hosted by the Welsh Music Podcast.

Then, on September 3, the band will sell its first ever NFT. A collaboration between the band, Hipgnosis Songs and eco-friendly platform Serenade, the NFT will use less than 1/44,000th of the carbon needed to produce a standard NFT.

The piece, which will be sold in different formats, from single-piece editions to other versions with up to 100 copies, is based on Pete Fowler’s sleeve design for the 2001 album. Get all the details on the new NFT here.

To complete the celebrations, Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys will then take part in a Twitter Listening Party for the album alongside The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess at 4pm BST on Sunday (September 5).

The Mercury Prize-nominated ‘Rings Around The World’ is set to be reissued across two dates later this year. Physical versions, which include 180g gatefold double vinyl and triple CD options, will land alongside part one of the digital release on September 3. Part two of the digital release will follow on September 24.

Alongside the full remastered album, the reissue package will also include 75 “curiosities from the vaults” including remixes, demos, outtakes and more. Pre-order the physical versions of the album here.

Upon the announcement of the reissue, the band shared an isolated audio track of Paul McCartney chewing celery from their 2001 collaboration on ‘Rings Around The World’ single ‘Receptacle For The Respectable’.

After meeting the band at the NME Awards in 2000, McCartney agreed to provide ‘carrot and celery’ percussion to ‘Receptacle For The Respectable’, and the recording is now available in its fully glory and on its own.