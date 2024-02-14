Super Junior’s Siwon denies involvement in cryptocurrency scam

Super Junior member Choi Siwon has issued a statement addressing his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam.

Super Junior’s released the statement through the Community page of his official YouTube channel, denying any involvement with Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay. The committee has allegedly been to be linked to an apparent cryptocurrency scam, according to MK Sports via Soompi.

“I wish to express explicitly that I have no involvement with regard to the controversy surrounding the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay,” Siwon said. “Furthermore, I have never been appointed as an ambassador for the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay.”

The Super Junior member added that w although he has been awarded during a ceremony organised by the Korea Youth Committee, he said that it was “in recognition of setting a good example for the youth” and is “unrelated to the current controversy”.

“I want to make it clear that I have had no involvement in the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay or any individual’s political activities,” the K-pop idol concluded his statement.

