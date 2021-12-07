Superchunk recruit Teenage Fanclub for new track ‘Endless Summer’

Superchunk are back with a new single called ‘Endless Summer’ featuring Teenage Fanclub – you can listen to it below.
The track is the first preview of the American indie band’s upcoming new album, ‘Wild Loneliness’, which is their first since 2018’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’.
Set to be released next year on February 25, it’s a guest-heavy LP that features the likes of Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.
The band’s new single ‘Endless Summer’ was written on New Year’s Day 2020 and sees Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub provide harmonies.
Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan said of the track: “‘Endless Summer’ was written on New Year’s Day 2020 which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina. Of course, by the time we recorded it, ‘Endless Summer’ had other meanings… The 7” sleeve features Roe Ethridge’s beautiful photos of broken beach umbrellas which capture the vibe of the song perfectly.”
You can listen to ‘Endless Summer’ below:
Teenage Fanclub released their 11th studio album, ‘Endless Arcade’, earlier this year, marking their first without founding bassist Gerard Love, who quit the band in 2018 after nearly three decades. It’s also the first to feature Euros Childs from Welsh alt-rock heroes Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, who joined Teenage Fanclub the same year.
“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” McGinley said of the album in a statement. “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”
The band will head out on a UK and Ireland tour next year, starting April 8th at Sheffield’s Leadmill. See the full list of dates below.
APRIL 2022
Friday 8 – Sheffield, Leadmill
Saturday 9 – Leeds, Beckett’s
Sunday 10 – Nottingham, Rock City
Tuesday 12 – Birmingham, Institute
Wednesday 13 – Norwich, Waterfront
Thursday 14 – Bath, Komedia
Saturday 16 – Brighton, Chalk
Sunday 17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Wednesday 20 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall
Thursday 21 – Dublin, Academy
Saturday 23 – Gothenburg, Pustervik
Sunday 24 – Oslo, Vulkan
Monday 25 – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
Wednesday 27 – Hamburg, Knust
Thursday 28 – Berlin, Columbia Theater
Friday 29 – Dusseldorf, Zakk
MAY 2022
Sunday 1 – Munich, Strom
Monday 2 – Mannheim, Alte Feuerwache
Wednesday 4 – Lyon, Epicerie Moderne
Thursday 5 – Nantes, Stereolux
Friday 6 – Rouen, Le 106
Saturday 7 – Paris, La Gaite Lyrique
Sunday 8 – Eindhoven, Effenaar
Monday 9 – Utrecht, De Helling