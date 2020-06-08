Superego leads City of Perth’s new livestream festival Enliven

The City of Perth and Visit Perth have shared the lineup for a new online music and arts festival called Enliven, set to take place later this month.

Enliven will comprise five events over five weeks that showcase some of the best in West Australian talent. Each week, artists including Superego, Downsyde, Hyclass and Your Girl Pho will perform in beloved Perth venues across the city, which will then be live-streamed to the public.

According to organisers, venues were specifically chosen as those that “champion Perth’s original music scene”. These will include Jack Rabbit Slims, Badlands Bar and The Bird.

Enliven Fest: A re-invigoration of Perth’s music and performing arts scene.Five events over five weeks that celebrate… Posted by Enliven Online Music & Arts Festival on Monday, June 8, 2020

“Enliven Fest will showcase iconic Perth artists alongside emerging raw talent, expressing the collective gratitude for this rich and diverse entertainment industry that has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” the festival said in a Facebook post.

In a statement from May, creative director Steven Alyian said he and his team aimed to design a festival that reminds audiences and artists of “the rich industry they are part of and just how valued they are”.

“In a time where our creative industries have been devastated, to reunite Perth’s vast array of talented artists, technicians and venues that have made our city’s cultural landscape so unique and world-renowned is a much-needed breath of life,” he said.

The livestreams will kick off on Saturday June 20 and run through to July 18, as part of the City of Perth’s Visit Perth Online initiative.