Superego, Peter Bibby, Paige Valentine and more to play Hidden Treasures festival in September

Superego, Peter Bibby’s Dog Act, Paige Valentine and more are set to play Fremantle’s Hidden Treasures music festival in September.

Presented by the City of Fremantle, the 10th-anniversary edition of Hidden Treasures will feature more than 50 acts over five venues and four dates.

The festival will take place over a variety of Fremantle’s storied workers clubs, bars and galleries, including Buffalo Club, National Hotel, Navy Club, PS Art Space (PSAS) and The Tram. The full lineup for Hidden Treasures can be viewed here.

“For many of us, live music is one of the things we’ve missed the most throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fremantle Mayor Brad Pettitt in a statement.

“Over its 10-year history Hidden Treasures has traditionally been held in winter, but we know it’s an important time to support musicians and local businesses so we’ve decided to surprise everyone and hold it in September for the first time.

“We’re lucky in WA to be in a position where COVID-19 restrictions are easing and we can start to enjoy parts of normal life again. We all need to remain vigilant with our physical distancing and personal hygiene so we can continue to enjoy great events like Hidden Treasures.”

Tickets are currently available for pre-sale, with a limited number of ticket sales at the door for each night.

Hidden Treasures was originally slated for July, but was postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s lineup featured the likes of Tanaya Harper, The Ivory Lies, The Tender Hearts and King Ibis.