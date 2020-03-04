Western Australia hip-hop collective Superego have shared ‘Outer Body Stranger’, a brand-new single featuring rapper Sampa The Great.

The song was produced by Superego member Faoul Duke, and written by Sampa and frontman POW(ER)! Negro, who described the song as an “attempt for a deeper connection to his African heritage, while coming to terms with being a person of mixed race living in Australia”, per XLR8R.

‘Outer Body Stranger’ is the next taste of their upcoming project, the ‘Nautilus’ EP. It’s out March 25, and follows the August 2019 release of ‘Last Tango’, which featured rapper and fellow WA native Cruz Patterson.

Check out the video for ‘Outer Body Stranger’ below.

Superego have gained a fast reputation in Australia for their energetic live shows and have been billed alongside the likes of Midnight Oil, Remi and Sampa The Great. Superego have also previously linked up with Imbi The Girl on their track ‘I Used To’.

Last year Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa The Great released her second studio album, ‘The Return’, which was nominated for Best Australian Album at the NME Awards 2020. Last month, the record was also shortlisted for the 15th annual Australian Music Prize, an award that seeks to recognise the best in new music. She had previously won the coveted prize in 2017 for her breakout mixtape ‘The Birds And The Bee9’.