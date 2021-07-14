Supergrass announce expanded reissue of second album, ‘In It For The Money’

Supergrass have announced the release of an expanded and remastered version of their second album, ‘In It For The Money’.

Set to arrive on August 27, the album will be reissued in three different formats: 3CD set, 2x2LP and a digital release. It will be the first time it’s been made available on vinyl since its original release in April 1997.

The album, which was voted in NME’s Top 10 Albums of 1997, reached Number Two on the UK chart and spawned the hits ‘Going Out’, ‘Richard III’, ‘Sun Hits the Sky’ and ‘Late In The Day’. It has since sold over one million copies worldwide.

Advertisement

This brand new expanded edition of ‘In It For The Money’ features remastered audio from analogue tape on 180g black and 140g turquoise vinyl. The LP also includes 12″ single ‘Sun Hits The Sky (Bentley Rhythm Ace Remix)’ / ‘The Animal’ on 140g white vinyl.

The 3CD format includes 53 tracks: the remastered original album and two CDs of b- sides, rarities, outtakes and live tracks, many of which are previously unreleased. It also includes imagery shot by photographer Kevin Westenberg, and sleevenotes from Charles Shaar Murray.

We are pleased to announce the newly remastered expanded edition of ‘In It For The Money’ released on 27th August. Available on Black and Turquoise Vinyl, Deluxe 3CD and Digital. Features B- sides, rarities, outtakes & live tracks. Pre-order it now: https://t.co/CtnNCQgMLD pic.twitter.com/qvViXXoZtK — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) July 14, 2021

Set to arrive on August 27, you can pre-order the expanded edition of ‘In It For The Money’ here. You can see the tracklists for the different formats, which have been compiled by Supergrass themselves, below.

3CD & SD DIGITAL DELUXE

DISC 1: ‘In It For The Money’ (Remaster)

1. ‘In It For The Money’ (2021 Remaster)

2. ‘Richard III’ (2021 Remaster)

3. ‘Tonight’ (2021 Remaster)

4. ‘Late In The Day’ (2021 Remaster)

5. ‘G-Song’ (2021 Remaster)

6. ‘Sun Hits The Sky’ (2021 Remaster)

7. ‘Going Out’ (2021 Remaster)

8. ‘It’s Not Me’ (2021 Remaster)

9. ‘Cheapskate’ (2021 Remaster)

10. ‘You Can See Me’ (2021 Remaster)

11. ‘Hollow Little Reign’ (2021 Remaster)

12. ‘Sometimes I Make You Sad’ (2021 Remaster)

Advertisement

DISC 2: ‘Research & Development – Studio Extras & B-Sides’

1. ‘Susan (AKA Going Out)’*

2. ‘Melanie Davis’

3. ‘Can’t Dig It (AKA G-Song)’*

4. ‘Late In The Day’ (Demo)*

5. ‘Get Away (AKA Richard III)’*

6. ‘Charles II’ *

7. ‘Sun Hits the Sky’ (Monitor Mix)*

8. ‘It’s Not Me’ (Original)*

9. ‘Silver Lining’*

10. ‘Cheapskate’ (Monitor Mix)*

11. ‘In It for the Money’ (Monitor Mix)*

12. ‘Hollow Little Reign’ (Güiro Mix)*

13. ‘Tonight’ (Monitor Mix)*

14. ‘You Can See Me’ (Demo)*

15. ‘Sometime We’re Really Sad’ (Edit)*

16. ‘Sometimes I Make You Sad’ (Guide Vox)*

17. ‘Nothing More’s Gonna Get in My Way’

18. ‘We Still Need More (Than Anyone Can Give)’

19. ‘Don’t Be Cruel’

20. ’20ft Halo’

21. ‘The Animal’

CD3: ‘Product Placement – Live Recordings’

1. ‘Going Out’ (Opera House, Toronto, 11 Sep 95)*

2. ‘Melanie Davis’ (Lowlands Festival, Netherlands, 25 Aug 96)*

3. ‘G-Song’ (Rehearsal cassette recording, 18 Jun 95)*

4. ‘Hollow Little Reign’ (O2 Academy Islington, London, 01 Jun 2004)*

5. ‘In It for the Money’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

6. ‘Cheapskate’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

7. ‘Mansize Rooster’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

8. ‘Richard III’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

9. ‘You Can See Me’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

10. ‘Late in the Day’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

11. ‘Alright’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

12. ‘Just Dropped In’ (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

13. ‘Lose It’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

14. ‘Sun Hits the Sky’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

15. ‘Going Out’ (aborted) (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

16. ‘Caught By the Fuzz’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

17. ‘Going Out’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

18. ‘Strange Ones’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

19. ‘Lenny’ (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

20. ‘Sometimes I Make You Sad’ (Paradiso, Amsterdam, 08 Oct 97)*

1LP BLACK/TURQUOISE/HD DIGITAL

A1. ‘In It For The Money’ (2021 Remaster)

A2. ‘Richard III’ (2021 Remaster)

A3. ‘Tonight’ (2021 Remaster)

A4. ‘Late In The Day’ (2021 Remaster)

A5. ‘G-Song’ (2021 Remaster)

A6. ‘Sun Hits The Sky’ (2021 Remaster)

B1. ‘Going Out’ (2021 Remaster)

B2. ‘It’s Not Me’ (2021 Remaster)

B3. ‘Cheapskate’ (2021 Remaster)

B4. ‘You Can See Me’ (2021 Remaster)

B5. ‘Hollow Little Reign’ (2021 Remaster)

B6. ‘Sometimes I Make You Sad’ (2021 Remaster)

12” 140g WHITE VINYL SINGLE

A1. ‘Sun Hits The Sky (Bentley Rhythm Ace Remix)’

B1. ‘The Animal’

Earlier this year, Supergrass announced a huge outdoor gig coming to Reading later this month.

As part of the Heritage Live concert series, the band will play Englefield House in Theale, Berkshire on Friday, July 23. They’ll be supported by Feeder and Sports Team.

Alongside the Reading gig, the band are set to headline a host of 2021 festivals including London’s new South Facing Festival, Nottingham’s Splendour Festival, Camper Calling, Kendal Calling and more.

See the band’s full list of upcoming live dates below:

JULY 2021

24 – Latitude Festival, Southwold

25 – Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

AUGUST 2021

20 – South Facing 2021, Crystal Palace

27 – Down The Rabbit Hole, Biddinghuizen

28 – Camper Calling, Ragley Hall, Alcester

29 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

SEPTEMBER 2021

19 – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

19 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Supergrass reunited back in 2019 to perform at Glastonbury’s annual Pilton Party, before announcing their own string of 2020 dates, including a pair of massive London shows at Alexandra Palace.

Discussing their comeback last year, frontman Gaz Coombes told NME: “I find the music industry quite exciting at the moment because it’s so new and embryonic in so many ways. It’s quite mad. Where the fuck is it going to go? I’m quite interested to be on that journey and see where it goes.

“I’m fascinated to see where Supergrass fits in with all that next year. We’re going to have a laugh and bring that Supergrass energy and joy into a slightly disturbed world.”

Last year, the band released a new live album to help support the #SaveOurVenues campaign.