Supergrass celebrate 25 years of ‘Alright’ by releasing new rarities EP

Supergrass have marked the 25th anniversary of their hit single ‘Alright’ with the release of a new rarities EP.

The ‘Alright / Time 25’ digital EP features live performances from T In The Park and Glastonbury, as well as two studio B-sides from the ‘Alright’ era.

In addition to the new EP, the band have shared an alternate version of the instantly recognisable ‘Alright’ music video, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

Another version of the video, made by fans, will premiere at 4pm BST today (July 3).

See the tracklisting for the ‘Alright/Time 25’ EP and listen to it in full below.

01 Alright (studio version)

02 Alright (live at T In The Park 2000)

03 Time (live at T In The Park 2000)

04 Condition (b-side)

05 Je Suis Votre Papa Sucre (b-side)

06 Alright (live at Glastonbury 1997)

Supergrass reunited last year to perform at Glastonbury’s annual Pilton Party, before announcing their own string of 2020 dates, including a pair of massive London shows at Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement

Reviewing the London dates, NME wrote: “There might not be a new album on the cards – yet – but the boys deliver the hits with endless energy, 26 years after they first played Ally Pally with Blur.”

Discussing their comeback last year, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes told NME: “I find the music industry quite exciting at the moment because it’s so new and embryonic in so many ways. It’s quite mad. Where the fuck is it going to go? I’m quite interested to be on that journey and see where it goes.

“I’m fascinated to see where Supergrass fits in with all that next year. We’re going to have a laugh and bring that Supergrass energy and joy into a slightly disturbed world.”