Supergrass confirm three new shows for 2020

Supergrass have announced three new shows as part of their wider comeback plans for 2020.

The ‘Alright’ band will perform an intimate show at Coventry Empire on January 30, ahead of their main spring tour of the UK and Ireland which will take in two nights at Alexandra Palace.

In addition to those dates, they’ve also lined up Live After Racing performances for later in the year, at Doncaster Racecourse on May 16 and Windsor Racecourse on August 29.

Just announced 📢 Supergrass will be performing Live After Racing at @DoncasterRaces on May 16 & @WindsorRaces on August 29!

Pre-sale tickets available this Wednesday and general sale this Friday.

Doncaster: https://t.co/reaDRAV3Nl

Windsor: https://t.co/kCs56F7UUT pic.twitter.com/Pdb5YETS94 — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) January 13, 2020

Tickets for the Coventry show will go on sale to fans at 9am on January 15, while the racecourse dates are available from 10am on January 17.

It comes ahead of the band releasing ‘Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008’ on January 24, a box set celebrating the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album, ‘I Should Coco’.

Speaking to NME ahead of their comeback show at Pilton Party 2019, frontman Gaz Coombes spoke of his hope that the band’s return would “bring joy into a slightly disturbed world”.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while,” Coombes said of their decision to reunite.

“I remember talking to Danny about it on the phone maybe a year ago. We knew that 2020 was coming up and that would make it 25 years since the beginning and 10 years since the split. Everything aligned in a way to make it possible. The idea of getting in a room and having a play together again was something we all instinctively agreed would be a cool thing to do.

“Just to play those songs again and get in a room. That was it, really – it was no more than that. We didn’t want to look far into the distance. We just wanted to play and see what happens. It felt great.”