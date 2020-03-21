Support Act charity compilation released on Bandcamp

Backburner Records have released a compilation of mostly independent Australian bands on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going towards music crisis charity Support Act.

They’ve timed the release of ‘Banding Together for Support Act’ for the platform’s move to donate 100% of revenue to artists until 6pm AEDT tonight (March 21). Listen to and purchase it below.

<a href="http://bandingtogethercomp.bandcamp.com/album/banding-together-for-support-act-compilation">Banding Together for Support Act (Compilation) by Banding Together for Support Act (Compilation)</a>

Advertisement

Nathan Williams, TV Dinners and Jack Rieveley all assisted in the compilation of the record, with the latter’s track ‘Shame’ featuring on the album.

18 different artists contributed a song each, including Pleased to Jive You, Friday Park, Denim Gorgeous, Lady Denman, Inferiority Complex, Chelsea Manor and more.

The release joins other Australian Bandcamp exclusives released for the revenue waiver, including Hiatus Kaiyote side project Swooping’s ‘Improvised Music 2015-17’.

Support Act is a crisis relief charity fund for artists, crew and music workers, established in 1998. The fund has been the recipient and facilitator of a few independently organised fundraisers for the Australian music industry amidst coronavirus pandemic thus far, namely those organised by Angie McMahon’s manager Charlotte Abroms and Ne Oblivscaris singer Tim Charles. It has now started its own COVID-19 Emergency Appeal with a $20 million target for Australian music industry workers who have lost income to the pandemic.

Yesterday, dozens of Australian music industry organisations joined together to announce the Sound Of Silence campaign, calling for help to bring immediate relief to the Australian music industry amid the coronavirus crisis. The new campaign urged further donations to Support Act.

Advertisement