Support Act extends ‘Wellbeing Helpline’ to all arts workers

Music crisis charity Support Act has announced it will extend access to its Wellbeing Helpline to all artists and arts workers.

The free service initially launched in 2018 to offer professional counselling and mental health advice to those experiencing hardship in the music industry. It runs 24/7 in partnership with Access EAP.

Those who wish to access the helpline can do so on 1800 959 500, from anywhere in Australia. Counsellors can also be contacted on email, and also offer Zoom sessions if preferred.

With the announcement, Support Act CEO Clive Miller encouraged all artists and arts workers concerned about their mental health to access the service.

“COVID-19 is clearly having a huge impact on the mental health and wellbeing of people across the entire arts sector, with many people struggling as a result of financial hardship, concern about careers, being cut off from social networks and working from home,” Miller said in a press statement.

“Our clinicians can provide support in all these areas and more.”

Earlier this month, Miller told NME Australia there had been a 400 per cent increase in people accessing Support Act’s wellbeing helpline since the outbreak began.

The charity is also running an emergency appeal for artists during the pandemic, with a revised target of $1.5million after the Australian government announced a $10m funding package for Support Act. At the time of writing, donations were sitting at $837,563.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or Support Act on 1800 959 500.

