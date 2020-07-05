Support Act launches monthly online wellbeing workshops

Arts and entertainment mental health charity Support Act has announced a new series of monthly wellbeing workshops, launching this week.

Support Act’s On My Mind series is being promoted as mental health and wellbeing workshops tailored for the music industry. The first workshop will take place on Thursday July 9, run by researcher and provisional psychologist Ash King from The Indigo Project. Registration for the event is free through Eventbrite.

“We’ll be looking at thought patterns, emotional responses and behaviours that maybe are holding you back or aren’t serving you all too well,” King said in a video on Facebook.

Support Act has been the beneficiary of various donations, fundraisers and financial injections since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, including a $10million package from the Federal Government. In May, the charity expanded its wellbeing hotline service to not just music industry workers, but all workers in the arts.

“We’ve seen a 400 per cent increase in people accessing Support Act’s wellbeing helpline since the outbreak began,” chief executive Clive Miller said in an interview with NME Australia.

“People need someone objective to talk to, someone they can share their concerns with – whether that’s about dealing with anxiety, depression, or in some cases, having suicidal feelings.”

Recently, the organisation partnered with Netflix to create a $1million emergency relief fund for screen and television workers who have lost income.