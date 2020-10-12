Support Act announce second Aus Music T-Shirt Day for 2020

Australian music charity Support Act have announced the second Aus Music T-Shirt Day of 2020.

As its title suggests, Support Act created the day to recognise and celebrate Australian music by wearing a shirt of an Australian band, artist, venue or label.

In April, Support Act announced a special edition of the day to raise money for Support Act’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal. The proceeds went towards both crisis relief and mental health counselling for those working in the Australian music industry affected by the pandemic.

Supporters raised over $26,000 for the appeal on the first Aus Music T-Shirt Day of the year, April 17.

Today (October 12), Support Act have announced that the day will return in its regular timeslot of November.

“Practically everyone working in live music… have lost their jobs and their income,” a statement from Support Act read.

“The demand for Support Act’s Crisis Relief and Mental Health & Wellbeing Services has never been greater.”

“Please help us to raise funds for all those in music who are doing it tough this year.”

Support Act have encouraged supporters to get a team together, setting up a donation page in the lead-up to the Day itself: Friday November 20.

In addition, several Australian acts have created exclusive designs of new shirts with all proceeds going to Support Act.

This includes acts such as Cold Chisel, Kylie Minogue, The Teskey Brothers, Ruel and Midnight Oil.

The t-shirt range can be viewed in full here.

For more information and to register, visit Aus Music T-Shirt Day’s official site.