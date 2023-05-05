Support acts announced for P!nk’s BST Hyde Park shows in London

Sam Ryder, Tinashe and GAYLE are among support acts that have been announced for P!nk‘s BST Hyde Park shows in London this summer.

P!nk is due to play two headline concerts for the series on June 24 and 25 as part of her ‘Summer Carnival’ UK tour. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Back in November the US pop star announced that Gwen Stefani will appear as a special guest at both London shows.

The pop singers will now be joined by support acts Sam Ryder, GAYLE, Sam Tompkins, Maddie Zahm, Mae Stephens and Will Linley on June 24, while Tinashe, Lyra, Maddie Zahm, Valencia Grace, Nell Mescal and Beren Olivia will perform as support on June 25.

🎡 @Pink's Summer Carnival just got even bigger! Sam Ryder, Sam Tompkins and more amazing acts join the lineup on Saturday 24 June whilst Tinashe and LYRA are amongst the incredible artists added to Sunday 25 June! Final remaining tickets on sale now: https://t.co/3yqvE9hW3F pic.twitter.com/gIKJPWTVxu — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) May 5, 2023

“It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much…” P!nk said in a statement upon announcing the news. “So it’s finally time!

“I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

P!nk’s ninth studio album ‘Trustfall’ came out in February this year which, as of April, was ranked number four in the UK’s biggest-selling albums of the year so far.

You can see the full itinerary for her 2023 UK tour below, and purchase any remaining tickets here.

JUNE 2023

7 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

8 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

10 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

11 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

13 – Birmingham, Villa Park

24 – London, BST Hyde Park

25 – London, BST Hyde Park

Next year’s BST Hyde Park series will also host the likes of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Take That and Billy Joel.

Elsewhere, P!nk recently hit out at the “silly” and sexist narrative built around an alleged previous feud with Christina Aguilera.

After denying “shading” Aguilera after comments she made about recording the music video for ‘Lady Marmalade’, she took to Instagram to address the “silly” narrative, and share her disappointment that it had overshadowed the promotional campaign for ‘Trustfall’.

“While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare- my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman,” she said.