Support acts revealed for Splendour In The Grass 2022 sideshows

Support acts for several of the official Splendour In The Grass 2022 sideshows have been revealed, with 19 bands and artists set to perform alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher, Yungblud, Wet Leg and more.
Announced today (May 19), it’s a mixed bag of homegrown talent and international visitors – acts include the likes of Hayley Mary and Pond (supporting Liam Gallagher), Peach PRC (supporting Yungblud), Daine (supporting Mura Masa) and Nerve (supporting Aitch).
Additionally, Sydney band The Buoys are set to support Wet Leg, the latter having announced two headline sideshows in addition to their own previously-announced support slot under the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
These artists join previously-announced supports The Chats and The Lazy Eyes, who will be appearing alongside The Strokes, as well as Benson – who will be supporting Dillon Francis.
Several of the sideshows – which were originally announced back in February – have already sold out. You can find an updated list of all dates for the support acts with their corresponding headliners below.
Splendour In The Grass itself returns to its Byron Bay Parklands home this July, takeing place between Friday 22 to Sunday 24 of the month and marking its 20th edition. The schedule had been postponed four times owing to the global coronavirus pandemic before its current iteration was locked in.
The official Splendour In The Grass 2022 sideshow artist and dates are:
THE STROKES (w/ The Chats and The Lazy Eyes)
Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (sold out)
Thursday July 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)
Friday July 29 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)
GORILLAZ
Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (sold out)
Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
LIAM GALLAGHER (w/ Pond, Hayley Mary and Old Mervs)
Saturday July 23 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena
Saturday July 30 – Perth, HBF Stadium
YEAH YEAH YEAHS (w/ Wet Leg)
Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena
Sunday July 24 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
DUKE DUMONT (w/ Torren Foot and Tseba)
Friday July 15 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (live)
Saturday July 16 – Perth, Metro City
Friday July 22 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (live)
JACK HARLOW
Wednesday July 20 – Perth, HBF Stadium
Monday July 25 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse (sold out)
Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse (sold out)
Thursday July 28 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)
Friday July 29 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)
YUNGBLUD (w/ Peach PRC and Karin Ann)
Saturday July 23 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (sold out)
Sunday July 24 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (sold out)
Wednesday July 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
Thursday July 28 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena
Saturday July 30 – Perth, Astor Theatre
JUNGLE (w/ Glass Beans – Sydney and Melbourne only)
Wednesday July 20 – Hobart, Uni Bar
Saturday July 23 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Sunday July 24 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
MURA MASA (w/ Daine)
Wednesday July 20 – Perth, Metro City
Friday July 22 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre
Saturday July 23 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
AITCH (w/Nerve)
Friday July 22 – Perth, Metro City
Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)
Thursday July 28 – Adelaide, The Gov
TOM MISCH
Friday July 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (sold out)
Monday July 25 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre (sold out)
Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre
OLIVER TREE (w/ Mia Rodriguez)
Saturday July 16 – Perth, Astor Theatre
Tuesday July 19 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre
ORVILLE PECK
Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (sold out)
Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)
DILLON FRANCIS (w/ Benson)
Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, 170 Russell
Saturday July 23 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse
TIERRA WHACK
Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, 170 Russell
Thursday July 28 – Sydney, Metro Theatre
JPEGMAFIA
Tuesday July 19 – Melbourne, 170 Russell
Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (sold out)
Thursday July 21 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
SOFI TUKKER (w/ Set Mo, Wiggz – Sydney and Melbourne only)
Saturday July 23 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre
Sunday July 24 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse
Thursday July 28 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
Friday July 29 – Perth, Astor Theatre
STILL WOOZY (w/ Golden Vessel)
Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, Howler (sold out)
Thursday July 21 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (sold out)
HOLLY HUMBERSTONE
Wednesday July 27 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (sold out)
Friday July 29 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel (sold out)
BIIG PIIG (w/YB.)
Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Factory Theatre
Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel
JOY CROOKES (w/ Liyah Knight)
Tuesday July 19 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (sold out)
Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Metro Theatre (sold out)
WET LEG (w/ The Buoys)
Thursday 21 – Melbourne, Howler (sold out)
Monday 25 – Sydney ,Oxford Art Factory (sold out)
HINDS
Friday July 22 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (sold out)
Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, Howler (sold out)
RENFORSHORT
Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club
Thursday July 28 – Sydney, The Lair