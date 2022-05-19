Support acts revealed for Splendour In The Grass 2022 sideshows

Support acts for several of the official Splendour In The Grass 2022 sideshows have been revealed, with 19 bands and artists set to perform alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher, Yungblud, Wet Leg and more.

Announced today (May 19), it’s a mixed bag of homegrown talent and international visitors – acts include the likes of Hayley Mary and Pond (supporting Liam Gallagher), Peach PRC (supporting Yungblud), Daine (supporting Mura Masa) and Nerve (supporting Aitch).

Additionally, Sydney band The Buoys are set to support Wet Leg, the latter having announced two headline sideshows in addition to their own previously-announced support slot under the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Advertisement

These artists join previously-announced supports The Chats and The Lazy Eyes, who will be appearing alongside The Strokes, as well as Benson – who will be supporting Dillon Francis.

Several of the sideshows – which were originally announced back in February – have already sold out. You can find an updated list of all dates for the support acts with their corresponding headliners below.

Splendour In The Grass itself returns to its Byron Bay Parklands home this July, takeing place between Friday 22 to Sunday 24 of the month and marking its 20th edition. The schedule had been postponed four times owing to the global coronavirus pandemic before its current iteration was locked in.

The official Splendour In The Grass 2022 sideshow artist and dates are:



THE STROKES (w/ The Chats and The Lazy Eyes)

Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (sold out)

Thursday July 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)

Friday July 29 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)



GORILLAZ

Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (sold out)

Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

LIAM GALLAGHER (w/ Pond, Hayley Mary and Old Mervs)

Saturday July 23 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday July 30 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Advertisement

YEAH YEAH YEAHS (w/ Wet Leg)

Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday July 24 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

DUKE DUMONT (w/ Torren Foot and Tseba)

Friday July 15 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (live)

Saturday July 16 – Perth, Metro City

Friday July 22 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (live)

JACK HARLOW

Wednesday July 20 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Monday July 25 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse (sold out)

Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse (sold out)

Thursday July 28 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)

Friday July 29 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)



YUNGBLUD (w/ Peach PRC and Karin Ann)

Saturday July 23 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (sold out)

Sunday July 24 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (sold out)

Wednesday July 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Thursday July 28 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday July 30 – Perth, Astor Theatre



JUNGLE (w/ Glass Beans – Sydney and Melbourne only)

Wednesday July 20 – Hobart, Uni Bar

Saturday July 23 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday July 24 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

MURA MASA (w/ Daine)

Wednesday July 20 – Perth, Metro City

Friday July 22 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Saturday July 23 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

AITCH (w/Nerve)

Friday July 22 – Perth, Metro City

Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)

Thursday July 28 – Adelaide, The Gov



TOM MISCH

Friday July 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (sold out)

Monday July 25 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre (sold out)

Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre



OLIVER TREE (w/ Mia Rodriguez)

Saturday July 16 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Tuesday July 19 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

ORVILLE PECK

Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (sold out)

Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (sold out)



DILLON FRANCIS (w/ Benson)

Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday July 23 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse



TIERRA WHACK

Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Thursday July 28 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

JPEGMAFIA

Tuesday July 19 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (sold out)

Thursday July 21 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

SOFI TUKKER (w/ Set Mo, Wiggz – Sydney and Melbourne only)

Saturday July 23 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Sunday July 24 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Thursday July 28 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday July 29 – Perth, Astor Theatre



STILL WOOZY (w/ Golden Vessel)

Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, Howler (sold out)

Thursday July 21 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (sold out)



HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Wednesday July 27 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (sold out)

Friday July 29 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel (sold out)



BIIG PIIG (w/YB.)

Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel



JOY CROOKES (w/ Liyah Knight)

Tuesday July 19 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (sold out)

Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Metro Theatre (sold out)

WET LEG (w/ The Buoys)

Thursday 21 – Melbourne, Howler (sold out)

Monday 25 – Sydney ,Oxford Art Factory (sold out)

HINDS

Friday July 22 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (sold out)

Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, Howler (sold out)

RENFORSHORT

Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday July 28 – Sydney, The Lair