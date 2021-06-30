Supreme launch new collection featuring Butthole Surfers artwork

Butthole Surfers have become the latest band to join forces with Supreme for a new clothing collection.

The co-branded range of t-shirts are inspired by the artwork for the Texas rock band’s albums ‘Psychic… Powerless… Another Man’s Sac’, ‘Rembrandt Pussyhorse’ and ‘Locust Abortion Technician’.

Announcing the series, which will be available to buy from tomorrow (July 1), Supreme wrote on Instagram: “Over nearly four decades, Butthole Surfers have developed an experimental, darkly humorous sound that incorporates punk, psych, sludge metal, electronic noise and non-traditional instruments.

Advertisement

“Butthole Surfers are known for their chaotic live performances, absurd lyricism and album artwork (which the band designs themselves).

“This spring, Supreme has worked on a collection featuring imagery from Butthole Surfers’ self-titled EP, debut full-length album Psychic… Powerless… ‘Another Man’s Sac’, 1986’s Rembrandt Pussyhorse and its 1987 follow-up ‘Locust Abortion Technician’. The collection consists of a Shirt, Hooded Sweatshirt and four T-Shirts.”

See the designs below.

Butthole Surfers join a slew of artists who have influenced the designs of Supreme in recent years. Earlier this month, Massive Attack shared a new range related to their classic album ‘Mezzanine’.

Last year, meanwhile, the brand released a line featuring art by the late Daniel Johnston. A range of shirts, hoodies and more was released, all including licensed artwork from the cult lo-fi songwriter.

Advertisement

2020 also saw Supreme team up with shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine for a range of apparel. Pieces in the collection featured artwork from the band’s 1991 album ‘Loveless’, along with artwork from their 1998 EP ‘Feed Me with Your Kiss’ and their 1990 EP ‘Glider’.