Supreme to release Daniel Johnston clothing line

Supreme will release a clothing line printed with the art of the late Daniel Johnston later this week.

From Thursday (May 14), the clothing brand will sell a series of plaid and rayon shirts, jackets, hoodies, beanies and tees which all feature licensed artwork from the late cult singer. He died last year at the age of 58.

As seen below, some of the new offerings are printed with an image of the cartoon alien which famously featured on the artwork of Johnston’s sixth cassette album – 1991’s ‘Hi, How Are You’.

Shipping is currently free on orders over $150 (£120), although the cost of individual items remains to be seen.

The tribute comes after Johnston’s death prompted a massive outpouring of tributes from the likes of The 1975’s Matty Healy and Beck.

His work was covered by a wide range of artists including Beck, Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and Bright Eyes. Kurt Cobain famously wore a Daniel Johnston T-shirt for Nirvana’s performance at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

Johnston announced his retirement from live music back in 2017, blaming health issues. His final shows in 2017 featured Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Built to Spill, Mike Watts and Beirut.