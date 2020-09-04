Surf Trash release new single ‘Wrong or Right’

New South Wales trio Surf Trash have released their second single for 2020, with new track ‘Wrong or Right’.

The three-piece announced the release of the new song on their Instagram, along with a shoutout to the team that helped them bring it to life.

“This song has been kicking around for over two years, so it feels good to finally release it and for you all to have it,” Surf Trash captioned the post. “Cheers to everyone that made it come together too.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Wrong or Right’ below:

Vocalist and drummer Andrew Scott explained the story behind the song in a press statement, drawing on a confusing romantic relationship.

“You put your life on hold to go on a date and spend time with them, but they play you a bit and hesitate,” he said. “You don’t know what they want out of the relationship, so eventually you have to just accept your fate.”

The track was recorded at The Grove Studios on the NSW Central Coast and mixed by Jack Nigro, known for his work with Middle Kids, DMA’S and Skegss.

Advertisement

To celebrate the release of the new single, Surf Trash have announced they’ll be playing two shows at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on September 27. The first kicks off at 4.30pm AEST and the second at 7.30pm AEST.

Tickets for both are available here.